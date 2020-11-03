Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,011,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,545.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

BJ stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

