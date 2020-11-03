Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $130.90. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,226 shares of company stock worth $20,747,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

