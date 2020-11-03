Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,938,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $4,649,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.38.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $248.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.61. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,022 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

