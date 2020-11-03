Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,625 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 498.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 66.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 44,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $476.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.23 and a 200 day moving average of $425.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $512.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.