Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 21,476 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

