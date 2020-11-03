Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,380 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3,838.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $255.64 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.91. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on W shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.20.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.65, for a total transaction of $868,018.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,588,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.01, for a total transaction of $3,819,270.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,681,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,666 shares of company stock worth $188,746,725. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

