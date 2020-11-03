Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 707 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mesa Laboratories worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 180 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,229. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $261.29 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $288.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

