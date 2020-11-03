Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 92,025 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

