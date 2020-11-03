Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,659 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 192,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 774.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

UUUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $28,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.