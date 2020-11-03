Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of research firms have commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other Veracyte news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $1,883,502.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,305.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock worth $4,758,268. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VCYT opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

