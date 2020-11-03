Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 538.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in PayPal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.