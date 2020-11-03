Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $12.59 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 102,572 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $201.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

