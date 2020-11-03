Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,832.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 278.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 118.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. TheStreet raised W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of WPC opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.