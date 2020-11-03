Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,057 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,946,000 after purchasing an additional 933,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,918,000 after buying an additional 1,671,029 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in STORE Capital by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,704,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,456,000 after buying an additional 1,486,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,813,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 75.1% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STOR opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

