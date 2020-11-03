Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $665,000 Position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,429 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of AxoGen worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $3,328,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. AxoGen, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. Equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

