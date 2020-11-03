Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Vocera Communications worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $428,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,347 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $97,431.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,044 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

