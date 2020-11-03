Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $713,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1,224.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in RingCentral by 94.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 43,481 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 107.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 159.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 674.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $1,778,117.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,177 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,591.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Insiders have sold 192,879 shares of company stock worth $54,533,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $257.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -225.92 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $317.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.48.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

