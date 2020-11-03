Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $744,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,669,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 844,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 209,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $1,883,502.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,305.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock worth $4,758,268. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

