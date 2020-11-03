Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,727.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,891 shares of company stock worth $173,714,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

