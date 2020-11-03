Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $548.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $575.54 and its 200 day moving average is $591.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.74 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,027 shares of company stock valued at $98,516,382. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

