Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $878,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $5,755,403.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,843,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,363 shares of company stock worth $10,686,463. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $757.22 million, a P/E ratio of 285.36 and a beta of 1.68. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

