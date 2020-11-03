Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 18,523 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,741 shares of company stock worth $4,940,651 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

