Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $207.42 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.11 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

