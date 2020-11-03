Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 203,659 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,659 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Energy Fuels worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 192,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 40,518 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

