Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,380 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3,838.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Wayfair by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Wayfair by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Wayfair by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,666 shares of company stock worth $188,746,725 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:W opened at $255.64 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.91.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on W shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.20.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

