Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1,003.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,924 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

MO opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

