Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,297 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of HP by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 103,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,546,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in HP by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in HP by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 118,600 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

