Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mesa Laboratories worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.90, for a total value of $260,839.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,241 shares of company stock worth $2,362,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $261.29 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $288.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -522.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.67.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.