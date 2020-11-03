Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 43,718 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,718 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in VEREIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in VEREIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of VEREIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Bank of America raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of VER stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

