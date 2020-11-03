Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 532 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth $194,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth $577,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invitae by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth $61,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Invitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $55,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $29,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $3,214,961. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVTA opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

