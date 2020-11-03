Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $675,000 Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

In related news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $1,175,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,300 shares of company stock worth $8,180,362. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

