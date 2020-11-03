Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,825 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511,373 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,718,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,480 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

