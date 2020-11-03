Exela Technologies (XELA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $307.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Exela Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.11. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

XELA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

