Exela Technologies (XELA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $307.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Exela Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XELA stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.11. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

XELA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

