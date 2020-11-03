Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Announces Earnings Results

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Exelon updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

NYSE:EXC opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Exelon alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.