Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) versus Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Head to Head Comparison

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

This table compares Extreme Networks and Intrusion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $948.02 million 0.51 -$126.85 million ($0.21) -18.81 Intrusion $13.64 million 12.20 $4.47 million $0.28 35.11

Intrusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extreme Networks. Extreme Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Extreme Networks and Intrusion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67 Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Extreme Networks presently has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 67.72%. Given Extreme Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than Intrusion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intrusion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Extreme Networks has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks -13.38% -59.45% -2.46% Intrusion 5.88% 44.12% 9.06%

Summary

Intrusion beats Extreme Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers ExtremeSwitching portfolio that includes access edge products that offer physical presentations along with options to deliver Ethernet or convergence-friendly Power-over-Ethernet (POE), including high-power universal POE; aggregation/core switches designed to address aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; and wireless access point products. It also provides ExtremeNAC, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyses, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, the company offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; ExtremeRouting, a cloud-managed access across distributed environment that provides throughput, application-aware traffic shaping and monitoring, end-to-end service, and link prioritization; and an open northbound API for customized integrations to key enterprise platforms. It markets and sells its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations to enterprises and organizations in the education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government agencies, private cloud data centers, universities, and stadiums. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.