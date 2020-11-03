Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

