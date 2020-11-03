Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,118 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,542,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

XOM opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

