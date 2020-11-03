F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 77.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 657,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,151,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 552,514 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

