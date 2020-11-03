Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.76 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-$1.07 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.89.
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85.
In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,047,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,779.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
