Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.76 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-$1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.89.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 15,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,047,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,779.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

