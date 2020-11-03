Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) Given a C$0.29 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.29 target price on Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:FG opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Falcon Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.25.

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project that comprises two claim blocks; Wabunk Bay Copper, Gold & Nickel Property; Bruce & Camping LK Properties; Burton Property; And Esperanza Gold & Copper Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada, as well as Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims located in south central British Columbia.

