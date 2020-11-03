Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) Given a C$0.29 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.29 target price on Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE:FG opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Falcon Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.25.
Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) Company Profile
