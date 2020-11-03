FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

FANUY opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

