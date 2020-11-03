Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,173 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Fastenal worth $277,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and have sold 10,750 shares worth $520,083. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

FAST stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

