Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~EUR2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of greater that EUR3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.27-3.27 EPS.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $183.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.00. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $199.97.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferrari from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.