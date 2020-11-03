Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Raised by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $1,683,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $4,097,040.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,175. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

