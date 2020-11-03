Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,856 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 5.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $596,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 864,632 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,088,000 after purchasing an additional 855,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,549.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

