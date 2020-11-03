Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,856 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 5.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $596,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,549.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

