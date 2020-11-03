Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FITB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $24.11 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 277,596 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

