Financial Analysis: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) vs. Pinnacle Bancshares (NASDAQ:PCLB)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Pinnacle Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 20.38% 7.16% 0.80% Pinnacle Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of CB Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CB Financial Services pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CB Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CB Financial Services and Pinnacle Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

CB Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.55%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CB Financial Services and Pinnacle Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $60.47 million 1.82 $14.33 million $2.38 8.56 Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 2.95 $2.29 million N/A N/A

CB Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Summary

CB Financial Services beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company provides sweep and insured money sweep, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 16 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; 7 offices in Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and 1 office in Belmont County in Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Pinnacle Bancshares

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

