Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 4th. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FTIVU stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

